Kai Cenat condemns NYC Union Square melee, says ‘it was not my intention’

Kai Cenat was charged with inciting a riot and unlawful assembly after a giveaway drew big crowds to Union Square in New York City.

 Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

(CNN) — Social media influencer Kai Cenat went live on Twitch Wednesday night to condemn the violence that ensued after thousands of people gathered in New York City’s Union Square last week for a giveaway.

The massive crowd led to injuries, thousands of dollars in property damage, and more than 60 arrests after the NYPD activated a “Level 4” response – the highest level for disaster responses.    