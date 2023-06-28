Jury to resume deliberations of ex-Parkland school resource officer’s fate in a rare trial over police conduct in a mass shooting

Jurors are due to begin a third day of deliberations on June 28 in the trial of the former Parkland school resource officer Scot Peterson. Peterson is seen here at the defense table Monday during closing arguments.

 Amy Beth Bennett/Pool/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/AP

(CNN) — Jurors are due to begin a third day of deliberations Wednesday to mull a verdict in the trial of the former school resource officer who stayed outside during the 2018 massacre at a Parkland, Florida, high school in a rare trial focused on law enforcement response to a mass shooting.

State prosecutors accuse Scot Peterson, 60, of ignoring his training and doing nothing as 17 people, including 14 students, were gunned down at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School – the deadliest high school shooting in US history. His attorney argued the then-deputy for the Broward Sheriff’s Office didn’t enter the building because he couldn’t tell where the shots were coming from.

