(CNN) — Jurors on Wednesday will deliberate for a second day on whether to sentence Robert Bowers to death for killing 11 worshippers and wounding six others at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018.

The jury spent seven hours deliberating Tuesday. For a few minutes that day at their request, jurors also examined the guns used in the shooting at Tree of Life synagogue – the deadliest attack on Jewish people in the US.

CNN’s Aya Elamroussi contributed to this report.