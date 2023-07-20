(CNN) — A Florida judge tentatively agreed Thursday that live ammunition could be used in a reenactment of 2018’s mass shooting inside Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as part of a civil lawsuit.

The judge also agreed the reenactment – part of a civil lawsuit against Scot Peterson, the then-school resource officer who remained outside as a shooter killed 17 people and injured 17 others on Valentine’s Day 2018 – could take place August 4, she said in a hearing.

