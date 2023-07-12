(CNN) — A Florida judge on Wednesday ruled to allow reenactments of the 2018 mass shooting inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s 1200 building as part of a civil lawsuit against the former school resource officer who remained outside as the massacre unfolded.

Scot Peterson was found not guilty late last month of criminal charges after prosecutors accused him of ignoring his training and failing to confront the shooter, instead taking cover outside the building during the February 14, 2018, attack, in which 17 people, including 14 students, were killed and 17 others injured. Peterson argued he didn’t enter the building because he couldn’t tell where the gunshots were coming from due to echoes on the Parkland, Florida, campus.