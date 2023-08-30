(CNN) — A district court judge ruled Wednesday that former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick is not competent to stand trial in a criminal case for alleged sex abuse of a minor about 50 years ago, dismissing the charges against him.

In 2021, McCarrick was charged in Massachusetts with three counts of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or older. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

