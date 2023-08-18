Judge in Michigan school shooting case will rule whether Ethan Crumbley can face life in prison without parole

Ethan Crumbley fatally shot four students and injured seven other people.

 Mandi Wright/Pool/Detroit Free Press/AP

(CNN) — A judge is scheduled to rule September 29 on whether Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley can be sentenced to life in prison without parole, the harshest punishment available in Michigan.

Crumbley, now 17, has pleaded guilty to one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder and 19 other charges related to the November 2021 shooting at Oxford High School. He fatally shot four students and injured seven other people when he was 15.