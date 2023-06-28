(CNN) — A judge has granted a motion to delay the trial date in the case against Joran van der Sloot, a Dutch national accused in the alleged extortion of the mother of Natalee Holloway, the American teenager who disappeared during a high school graduation trip to Aruba in 2005.

Van der Sloot’s attorney, federal public defender Kevin Butler, filed the unopposed motion Monday asking for a delay to allow “the reasonable time necessary for effective preparation of trial,” according to court documents.

CNN’s Jean Casarez, Steve Almasy and Aaron Cooper contributed to this report.