(CNN) — James Lewis, who was convicted of extortion for promising to stop the 1982 Tylenol poisonings for $1 million – but denied he was behind the seven deaths, has been found dead, police said Monday.

The Massachusetts man served time for sending Johnson & Johnson a letter in 1982 vowing he’d stop the killings that set off panic. The body of the 76-year-old was found Sunday in Cambridge, according to police, who said the death did not appear suspicious.

