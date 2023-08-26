(CNN) — The gunman who killed three people at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday had earlier been turned away from the campus of a historically Black university – just blocks away from the site of the shooting that targeted Black people, authorities said.

The shooter, described by police as a White man in his early 20s, first went to the campus of Edward Waters University, where he refused to identify himself to an on-campus security officer and was asked to leave, the university stated in a press release.

