(CNN) — The father of a Parkland, Florida, high school shooting victim who visited the untouched site five years after the massacre that left 17 people dead said he was not prepared for what he saw at the crime scene, which had “blood everywhere.”

Max Schachter, father of Alex Schachter, told CNN’s Abby Phillip on Friday, “I wanted to go in Alex’s classroom. I wanted to sit in the chair that Alex took his last breath in, and that he was murdered in, and it was just unbelievable.”

