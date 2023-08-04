Is tonight the night? Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1.25 billion after months without a winner By Jay Croft, CNN Aug 4, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is estimated at $1.25 billion, the fourth-highest ever for the lottery.Tuesday’s drawing was the 30th in a row to produce no big winner, Mega Millions said in a news release on its website.No one has matched all six numbers since April 18.In Mega Millions history, four awarded jackpots have exceeded $1 billion, Mega Millions says, with the highest totaling $1.537 billion won in South Carolina in 2018.Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, DC, and the US Virgin Islands.Friday’s drawing will be at 11 p.m. ET.Last month, a Powerball ticket sold at a convenience store in Los Angeles matched all numbers to win $1.08 billion, the third-largest Powerball jackpot.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Yakima Valley launches first local crime lab in Washington state Voters Speak: 3 Richland School Board members recalled Coroner: Man found dead off of US 97 in Toppenish likely died in a hit-and-run Woman's escape from cinder block cell likely spared others from similar nightmare, FBI says Moxee Hop Festival offers free family fun, entertainment this weekend Latest News Scattered Storms Tonight and Through the Weekend...Sunshine and Nice Temperatures Next Week Vista Field hosts first ArtWalk amid summer activity push E.coli found in Terrace Heights Water System, water boil advisory in place Burn ban in Kittitas County, opening burning prohibited Moxee Hop Festival offers free family fun, entertainment this weekend More News