(CNN) — Authorities searching the home of Gilgo Beach serial killings suspect Rex Heuermann continued those efforts over the weekend with the help of a police dog and ground-penetrating radar, CNN affiliate News 12 Long Island reported.

The news station reported its crew was on scene Sunday when the dog and radar were brought in. Later in the day, authorities began digging in Heuermann’s backyard with a backhoe, according to the affiliate.

