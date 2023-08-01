(CNN) — A 79-square-mile area of Los Angeles County is under quarantine after an invasive fruit fly was found there – the first such quarantine for the pest in the Western Hemisphere, according to California officials.

More than 20 Tau fruit flies were found in the Stevenson Ranch area, near the city of Santa Clarita, prompting the quarantine, the California Department of Food and Agriculture said in a July 25 news release.