(CNN) — For as much as offshore wind energy has become a hot-button issue, the United States only has seven turbines spinning over its oceans: five off the coast of Rhode Island and two near Virginia.

Those numbers could soon rise, with two larger farms expected to be completed this year off the Massachusetts and New York coasts, and more in the approval pipeline. Yet it’s still a fraction of the clean wind energy capacity that has been constructed in Europe and China — and it’s nowhere near what President Joe Biden would like to see off US coasts.