Idalia is expected to rapidly intensify in the extremely warm Gulf of Mexico. Here’s what that means

Dark clouds from tropical storm Idalia blanket the skies in Havana, on August 28. The forecast for Idalia is alarming: a so-called rapid intensification as it tracks through the Gulf of Mexico, tapping into some of the warmest waters on the planet ahead of making landfall in Florida this week.

 Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images

If it does so, it would join a growing list of devastating storms like Hurricane Ian — which leveled coastal Florida and left more than 100 dead — to rapidly intensify before landfall in recent years.