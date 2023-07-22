(CNN) — Amid the search for Shannan Gilbert, who went missing in May 2010, police on Long Island’s South Shore discovered the bodies of four other women wrapped in camouflaged burlap just off Ocean Parkway in Gilgo Beach in December 2010.

The similarities indicated their deaths were the work of a serial killer. Further remains were found the following spring, and the body of Gilbert, who was in her mid-20s, was found in December 2011 along a trail of death up and down the beachfront parkway.