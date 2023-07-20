(CNN) — The number of homicides in 30 US cities declined in the first half of 2023 compared to the first half of last year but has remained above pre-pandemic levels, according to a report released Thursday by the Council on Criminal Justice.

The report analyzed homicide data from cities that make it readily available, including New York, Atlanta and Chicago. In the 30 cities examined, homicides declined 9.4% in the first half of this year compared to the first half of last year, with about 200 fewer homicides in that period.