Here are the names of those missing on Maui. Officials want you to read every one.

(CNN) — With nearly 400 people still unaccounted for after catastrophic wildfires ravaged most of Maui earlier this month, Hawaii officials released a list of names, hoping the public can help identify any of the missing individuals.

The “validated list” – curated by the FBI – includes 388 names and was released on Thursday, Maui County said. At least 115 others are confirmed to be deceased in the deadliest US wildfire disaster in over a century.