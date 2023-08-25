Here are the names of those missing on Maui. Officials want you to read every one.

(CNN) — With nearly 400 people still unaccounted for after catastrophic wildfires ravaged most of Maui earlier this month, Hawaii officials released a list of names, hoping the public can help identify any of the missing individuals.
The “validated list” – curated by the FBI – includes 388 names and was released on Thursday, Maui County said. At least 115 others are confirmed to be deceased in the deadliest US wildfire disaster in over a century.
“We’re releasing this list of names today because we know that it will help with the investigation,” Maui County Police Chief John Pelletier said in the news release. “We also know that once those names come out, it can and will cause pain for folks whose loved ones are listed.”
“This is not an easy thing to do, but we want to make sure that we are doing everything we can to make this investigation as complete and thorough as possible.”
With the help of cell phone data being used to track down where victims may have been when the wildfires began and search crews and cadaver dogs searching single-story, multistory homes and commercial properties in the disaster area, officials believe this list will help lower the number of unaccounted for. As of late Thursday afternoon, an additional 1,732 individuals who had originally been reported as missing were found safe and well, they said in the release.
If you recognize a name on the list and know that person is safe or have information about them that could lead to locating them, the FBI is urging you to get in touch at (808) 566-4300 or HN-COMMAND-POST@ic.fbi.gov as soon as possible.
Here are all 388 names of those still missing:
Louise Abihai
John Aeohuhu
Seth Alberico
Kalia Alberico
Jennifer Alviar
Generosa Amakata (aka Chun)
June Anbe
Christoper Anderson
John (aka Juan) Arquero
Adelina Arquero
Rolando Avincula
Samuel Back
Angelica Baclig
Ellen Bassford
Revelina Baybayan
Ken Beebe
Julian Bellin
Johanna (aka Jopie) Bergman
Luz Bernabe
Julie Bernades
Dorothy Best
Larry Botelho
Charlie Boy
Karrol Britton
Akili Bryant
Jennifer Buasert
Angelica Buasert
Maurice Buen
Travis (aka Kawai) Bulawan
Bob Burgelhams
Donald Burgess
Dove Burgmen
Andy Burnt
Haden Burt
Florina Cabales
Adelino Carbae
Caresse Carson
Buddy Joe Carter
Mark Wayne Carvalho
Joel Case
Rene Castillo
Ediomede Castillo
Poerava Cemigh
Cedrick Ching
Lani Chow
Lilian Christe
Liz Chun
Jayson Clarke
Chris Clayton
Patricia (aka Patsy) Clifford
William K. Collins
Christine Delora Collins
Lydia Coloma
Sarah Connelly
Allen Constantino
Stephen Cooper
Riley Copeland
Vance Corpuz
Jordan Cortinez
Randy Costa
Dorothy Costa
Liliana Coundrey
Rosemary Cummings
Stéphane Cuvelette
Chris (aka CJ) Delacruz Jr.
Krystal Delapinia (or Delapina)
Juan DeLion
Jerry Beth Demelo
Ruth Deodna
Dave DeProsse
Kacie Dias
Marilou Dias
Mitchell Dombek
Moises Domingdil
Busaba Douglas
Maurice Duen
Robbie Dunn
Joseph M. (aka Lil Joe) Durante Jr.
Herman Edlao
Jean (aka Jeanne) Eliason
Robbie Elliott
James Kimo Elliott
Barbara Essman
Timothy Esty
Timmy Ferguson
Bob Fields
William Fink
David Flading
Kalani Frey
Kenyero Fuentes
Tante Galang
Phyliss (aka Penny) Garett
Mark Garnaas
Charles Garrett
Michael Ray Garvin
Michael Craig Gatlin
Junmark Geovanie Villegas
Gary Gillette
David González
Michael Gordon
Rebecca Gordon
Sidney Greene
Robin Gross
Michael Hammerschmidt
Adam Hanson
Chase Daniel Hanson
Morris Haole
Remy Selim Hart
Jay Vaughn Hartman
Allen Hashimoto
Zach Hawley
Billie Hazel
Chris Hazel
Yazmine Heermance
Arturo Gonzalez Hernandez
Maureen Ho
Larry Hogan
Mark Hoshino
Haydn Huntley
Stephen Hyun
Pacita Ibanez
Fallen Ildefonso
Rafael Imperial
Richard Iona
Wade Jacobsen
Via Jay Vogt
Kai John
Don Johnson
Jason Josefovicz
Lehua Kaahane
Jon Kaaihue Jr.
Virginia Ka’al
Charlene Kaiama Kahoe
Norman Kaiaokamalie
Morris Kaita
Crystal Kalalau
Elizabeth Kalalealea ShawReyes
Sharon Kalani
Patlynn KalauliIto
Gordon Kamahika
Norman Kamaka
James Kanekoa
Jason Kaneshiro
John Kaniho
Marsha Kaoni
Anne Marie Karlsen
Paul Kasprzycki
Michael Kearns
Conrad Kekoa Johnson
Leana Kekoa Johnson
Lynda Kenney
Barnaby Kenney
John Keohuhu
Barbara Kerrbox
Jason Khanna
Sue Kidney
Michael Kidney
Gary (aka Duffy) Kiel
Mark King
Lulu King
Sabree Koch
Imee Koike
Hannah Koltz
Ronald Kristy
Mike Kushner
Joyce Kushner
Theresa Kuzianik
Aliavu La
Margie Laborte
Jarend Lacuesta
Patricia Lanphar
Rick Laoonetti
Joseph Lara
Ric Larsen
Joseph Laura
Rich Ha (Nina) Thi Le
Bich Ha (Nina) Thi Le
Tim Lee
Jimi Lee
Gail Leiby
Jay Lein
Tony Leon-Guerrero
David Lewis
Colleen Liggett
Sky Liggett
Mora Lohaina
Ned Loomis
Sabree Lopez
Eduardo Lopez
Wendy Lou Rose
Sharon Loveland
Kenneth Loveland
James Lusk
Bibiana Lutrania
Michael Mahnesmith
Sabina Makaiwi
Malou Mallison
Barry Maloy (aka Malloy)
Alex Manno
María Mansur La Valva
Vaughn Mariani
Brad Marquez
Leroy (aka Le) Marsolek
Eliza Martinez Cota
Joel Martinez Cota
Carlos Martinez Cota
Emilia Martinez Cota
Brian Masano
Tevita (aka Noa) Mataele
Douglas (aka Doug) Matsuda Boucher
Heidi Mazur
John McCarthy
Michael Francis McCartin
Michael McCartney
James McDonald
Joseph (aka Joe) McKibben
Gerald (aka Jerry) McLain
Brandon Chase McLaughlin
Harry McMeen
Kelly McMullen
Eileen Medcev
Carter Mejia
Visitacion Mercado
Anna Merva-Driscoll
Fallen Miles
Michael Misaka
Dwayne Jose Moore
Jordan Moore
Donald Moral
Christopher Moral
Michael Morinho
John Mosley
Sean Musko
Kevin Nacua
Timmy Nakamoto
Edyngton Naki
Ben Namoa-Hanusa
Anaya Nand
Angela Nee Thompson
Tammy Jo Nelson
Lianna Nespor
Paterna (aka Patti) Neuse
David Nuesca
Johnny (aka J.O.) Olson
Matsuyuki (aka Matsu) Osato
Barbara Osurman
Joseph Owens
Leticia (aka Letty or Lety) Padagas Constantino
K Pagan
Albert Pagdilao
Valencia Paige
Damon Parrillo
Nick Pasion
Petie Paul
Pablo Perez
Alisa Perez
Michael Perreira
Mark Peterson
Herbert Phillips
Victor Polcano
Robert Lynne (aka Hank) Potter
Bobby Powers
Beverly Powers
Jaimie Profetta
Farrah Pu
Gwendolyn (aka Kanani) Puou
Glenz Q Sabay
Junmark Quijano
Felimon Quijano
Kathy (aka Cathy) Racela
Richard (aka Rick) Rashon
Alfred (aka Alfie) Rawlings
Santa Maria Raymond
Justin Recolizado
Victoria Recolizado
Eugene Recolizado
Ken Redstone
Kawika Regidor
Elisha Joy Remi Elloui
Sandra Keiko Reyes
James Richardson
Catherine Richardson
Trevor Richmond
Dale Ritcher
Jose Luis Roa
Raúl Alfonso Mancera Rodriguez
Colin Rogers
Sundance Roman
Midira Rosado
Reuben Rosado
Cathy Russell
Kimberly Russell (or Russel)
Mike Ryan
Jay-are Sabalo
Dan Saenz
Israel Sagabaen
Elvis Saint Hilaire
Hoku Sanchez
Ruben Sanchez
Terrance Santiago
Edward Sato (aka Katsumi)
Ivan Saturno
Judy Savage
Venus Schlauch
Susan Schow
Sandy Schultz
Nora Semillano
Fredrick Shaw
Carole Shaw
Joe Shillings
Kevin Siemon
Anthony (aka Tony) Simpson
Natalie Smith
Michael Smith
Sarina Smith
Derek Smithson
Phil Sneed
Tiffany Solorzano-Nutter
Ninoska Somers
Rebecca Spague
Laura Sparkman
Gracie Sparkman
Lynn Speakes
Gabi Spetler
Janet St. Claire
Floyd A. St. Claire
Alia Steinbeck
Keith Sternberg
Sherry Stevens
Elmer Lee Stevens
Jeff Sullivan
Melissa Sumeme
Matthew Swift
Virginia Talacio
Holly Tasin
Summer Taylor
Annie Taylor Vance
Henry Telles
Terri Thomas
Mai Thuy
Evangeline Tiu
Talati Tofa
Mick Toko
Terry Tomas
Rebeng (aka Revelina) Tomboc
Bibiana Tomboc Acosta
Richard Joseph Trevino
Jayzen Tumamao
Tongo Tupou
Nick Turbin
Dax Underwood
Kaimana (last name unknown)
Renee Vachow
Linda Vaikeli
Soni Vainikolo
Patrick Vasquez
Adela Vellejas
Rossel Ventura
Corey Vierra
Adela Villegas
Joel Villegas
Angelica Villegas
Alexander Villiarimo
Leroy Wagner
Andrew Wagner
Robyn Walters
Annette Ward
Malama K. Watson
Warren Waukee
Brian Weiss
Connor Wentworth
Rebecca Wentworth
Sandra Wert
Jerry Wert
T.K. White
Dee Wilke
Michelle Winkler
Josephine Wittenburg
Peter Wood
Inca Wood
Wayne Worthington Jr.
Donna Wright
Dylan James Xander
Glenda Yabes
Darin Young
Jayson Young
Rhonda Young Holde
Mari Younger
