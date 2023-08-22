(CNN) — Heavy flooding just south of the entrance to Grand Canyon National Park prompted calls to shelter in place at the popular Arizona tourist destination Tuesday as swift water rescue crews responded to the area.

Around 2 to 3 inches of rain battered the area in a short time Tuesday afternoon, pooling floodwater up to 3 feet high in the town of Tusayan and State Route 64, the south entrance to Grand Canyon National Park, according to Coconino County officials.