Hawaii delayed diverting water that could have helped Maui wildfires, letters obtained by CNN allege

State officials are investigating the emergency response to the fire that ravaged Lahaina.

 Matthew Thayer/The Maui News/AP

(CNN) — A state agency delayed a water management company’s request to make more water available to fight the devastating wildfires in Maui earlier this month, according to letters obtained by CNN.

Glenn Tremble of the West Maui Land Company, which manages water supply companies, complained in a letter to the deputy director of the Hawaii Commission on Water Resource Management that the agency failed to quickly approve his company’s request to divert stream water to nearby reservoirs.