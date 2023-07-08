Gunman shoots three people in Queens, NYPD says By Nic Anderson, CNN Jul 8, 2023 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — New York police are investigating a string of shootings in Queens that left at least three people injured Saturday morning, authorities say.Three people were shot at different locations within a 2-mile radius in Jamaica, a neighborhood in the Queens borough, a New York Police Department spokesperson told CNN.The shootings started at around 11:30 a.m. ET and the three separate incidents took place within 20 minutes of each other, police said.Police said all three victims were men.Authorities did not release any information about a suspect but are holding a news conference at 4:30 p.m. ET about the shootings.This is a developing story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular UPDATE: Two people arrested after SWAT standoff in Richland, duo tied to shooting, crash in Kennewick Police use DNA to identify suspect in rape, murder of Yakima woman 2 killed, 1 injured overnight on Yakama Reservation Musicians call out audiences for throwing objects on stage during concerts 'If this plane lands in Seattle, I will kill everyone on board': Man who admitted making threat on Alaska Airlines flight said he was trying to avoid drug cartel Latest News WeatherAlert: Record high heat is cause for disaster, here's what you need to know Annual heat waves call for cooling centers in Benton and Franklin Counties City of Yakima kicks off free summer concerts, movies in the park this weekend Police use DNA to identify suspect in rape, murder of Yakima woman WeatherAlert: Extreme Fire Danger in Benton County More News