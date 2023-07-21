Gunman in Monterey Park mass shooting sent ‘manifesto’ to FBI, sheriff says

A Monterey Park police officer stands outside the Star Dance Studio where a gunman killed 11 people in Monterey Park, California on January 22.

 Philip Cheung/The Washington Post/Getty Images

(CNN) — The gunman who opened fire during a Lunar New Year celebration near Los Angeles in January, killing 11 people and injuring others, sent writings to the FBI, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna.

When asked whether authorities had discovered a motive in the Monterey Park attack, Luna said the gunman, Huu Can Tran, had sent a “manifesto” to the FBI that was still being examined.

