(CNN) — The girlfriend of an American dentist and big-game hunter who was found guilty of murdering his wife on an African safari was sentenced to 17 years in prison on Friday, court records show.

Lori Milliron, the girlfriend of Lawrence Rudolph, was tried alongside him in July 2022. A jury found her guilty of being an accessory after the fact to murder, obstruction of justice and two counts of perjury based on her testimony before a grand jury, according to the Department of Justice.

CNN’s Faith Karimi contributed to this report.