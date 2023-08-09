Gilgo Beach murders suspect must give DNA swab, judge rules

Accused Gilgo Beach killer Rex A. Heuermann appears before Judge Timothy P. Mazzei in Suffolk County Court on August 1. Heuermann must provide a DNA sample according to a court ruling filed on August 9.

 James Carbone/Pool/Newsday

(CNN) — A Suffolk County judge sided with prosecutors and ruled Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann must provide a DNA sample, according to a court ruling filed Wednesday.

“The Court finds that contrary to the defendant’s contentions, there is probable cause to believe that the defendant committed the crimes charged and, therefore, a basis to compel the buccal swab,” Judge Timothy Mazzei wrote.