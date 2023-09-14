(CNN) — Georgetown University and the Jesuits are pledging $27 million in donations to support the descendants of hundreds of enslaved people who were sold in the 19th century to fund the university, a non-profit announced on Wednesday.

The non-profit Descendants Truth & Reconciliation Foundation said the gift includes $10 million from Georgetown University and a total of $17 million from the Jesuits in both money and plantation land where people were enslaved.