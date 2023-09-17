(CNN) — Amid this year’s damaging hurricane season, with generators in demand, Generac Power Systems has recalled about 64,000 of its portable generators after more than two dozen reports of overheating, some of which resulted in severe burns, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement.

The Wisconsin company received more than two dozen reports, “of the generators overheating and pressurizing or expelling fuel when opened. At least three incidents resulted in severe burn injuries, the commission said.