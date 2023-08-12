Kaanapali, Hawaii (CNN) — On a typical day, the Ocean Spirit would be operating eco-tours across Maui as part of the non-profit Pacific Whale Foundation’s marine conservation and education program. The ship survived the Maui wildfires earlier this week that leveled entire communities and killed at least 80 people because it was anchored off Lahaina and not in the harbor (another foundation ship, moored in the harbor, was not so lucky).

Maui is in desperate need of help and the foundation has stepped in to fill the gaps and find the people that aid isn’t getting to quickly enough. On Wednesday, another foundation ship helped transport fuel to first responders in Lahaina.