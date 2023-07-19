(CNN) — A bus carrying 41 migrants from Brownsville, Texas, arrived in Los Angeles Tuesday evening – the fourth such bus to arrive in the city in recent weeks, according to a nonprofit.

Among the passengers were six children ranging in age from 1 to 15 years old, the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles said in a statement. About half of the migrants are from Venezuela and the others are from countries including Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Guatemala, Haiti and Honduras, it said.