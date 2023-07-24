Former White House chef and Obama employee found dead at Martha’s Vineyard pond after falling while paddleboarding, police say

White House Chef Tafari Campbell seen in 2008 on the South Lawn of the White House. The former White House chef who was working for the Obama family was found dead Monday in a pond on the south shore of Martha’s Vineyard, according to Massachusetts police.

 Ron Edmonds/AP

(CNN) — A former White House chef who was working for the Obama family was found dead Monday in a pond on the south shore of Martha’s Vineyard, according to Massachusetts police.

Tafari Campbell, 45, “was employed by former President Obama and was visiting Martha’s Vineyard at the time of his passing,” according to a Monday news release from Massachusetts State Police.