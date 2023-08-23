(CNN) — Former University of Southern California superstar Reggie Bush is accusing the NCAA of defamation in a lawsuit filed Wednesday in an Indiana Superior Court, and is again asking the collegiate sports governing body to reinstate his football records so he can get his 2005 Heisman Trophy back.

The filing centers on a 2021 statement from the NCAA that said its rules still prohibited “pay-for-play type arrangements” based on the recent changes to name, image and likeness (NIL) rules, and “previous penalties, including those that are several years old, will not be re-evaluated or reconsidered.”

CNN’s Wayne Sterling and Steve Almasy contributed to this report.