Former Ohio police officer indicted in death of Donovan Lewis

Donovan Lewis was unarmed when he was fatally shot by a police officer in his apartment.

 Courtesy Donovan Lewis Family

(CNN) — A grand jury indicted former Columbus, Ohio, police officer Ricky Anderson Friday for murder and reckless homicide in the 2022 death of Donovan Lewis, court records show.

Anderson, a 30-year veteran of the Columbus Division of Police who was assigned to the K9 unit, shot Lewis, 20, an unarmed Black man, in bed on August 30, 2022, around 2 a.m. while uniformed officers were serving a felony warrant for domestic violence and assault and improper handling of a firearm. The warrant was being served on Lewis, police previously indicated.