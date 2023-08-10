(CNN) — Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was sentenced on Wednesday to three to 10 years in prison, after pleading guilty to charges stemming from a fatal DUI crash in November 2021 that killed a 23-year-old woman and her dog.

Clark County District Judge Jennifer Schwartz sentenced Ruggs to a minimum of 36 months and a maximum of 120 months after Ruggs pleaded guilty to one count of driving while impaired, resulting in death, and one count of vehicular manslaughter. Ruggs is eligible for parole after three years.