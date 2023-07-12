(CNN) — A former Catholic priest in Louisiana has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to drugging and molesting 17 men he had met in New Orleans’ French Quarter, according to prosecutors.

Stephen Sauer, 61, admitted to targeting men who appeared to be “intoxicated, lost or in need of assistance,” according to a news release from the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office. He would then offer to help the men, but instead drugged them and drove the unconscious victims to his home in Metairie, roughly 7 miles west of the district, prosecutors said.