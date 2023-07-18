(CNN) — An unidentified former member of the Northwestern University football team is suing the school and the recently fired head coach, according to a civil claim filed Tuesday in the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois.

The suit alleges former coach Pat Fitzgerald “enabled a culture of racism and/or other microaggressions on the Northwestern football team,” and that the university’s football program “has had longstanding issues involving hazing and bullying that takes on a sexual and/or racist tone.”