(CNN) — A former Anaheim mayor has agreed to plead guilty to federal charges stemming from an FBI investigation into corruption for the attempted sale of Angel Stadium, according to a plea agreement filed Wednesday.

Harish “Harry” Singh Sidhu, a former Anaheim city councilmember who was elected as mayor in 2018 and resigned in 2022 after the investigation was publicly disclosed, was charged with one count of obstruction of justice, one count of wire fraud and two counts of making false statements to a federal agency, according to the plea agreement, which was filed in US District Court for the Central District of California.