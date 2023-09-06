(CNN) — A Washington state high school football coach who won a Supreme Court case in 2022 after he lost his job for praying at the 50-yard line after games has resigned from his position.

The nation’s top court ruled the Bremerton School District violated coach Joe Kennedy’s First Amendment rights, saying prayers amounted to private speech and could not be restricted by the school district.

CNN’s Ariane de Vogue, Tierney Sneed and Devan Cole contributed to this report.