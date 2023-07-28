(CNN) — A New York judge has sentenced a Florida woman to more than four years in prison for swindling a Holocaust survivor out of his life savings after meeting him on a dating website.

Peaches Stergo, 36, was sentenced Thursday, according to a news release from the US Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of New York. She had been charged six months earlier with one count of wire fraud for bilking the 87-year-old victim out of $2.8 million.