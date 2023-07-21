(CNN) — A federal jury in Miami on Wednesday found a Florida family guilty of defrauding the United States by distributing a toxic bleaching agent as a Covid-19 cure, according to court records.

Mark Grenon and his sons, Jonathan, Jordan and Joseph Grenon, were convicted of promoting and selling “Miracle Mineral Solution,” which “when mixed, develops into a dangerous bleach which has caused serious and potentially life-threatening side effects,” according to the FDA, which issued a warning about the product in 2019.