(CNN) — A Florida couple has been charged with aggravated manslaughter in the death of an 18-month-old girl who died after being left in a hot car overnight following a Fourth of July party, police said.

Joel and Jazmine Rondon, both 33 and residents of Lakeland, went to a Fourth of July celebration with their three young children and didn’t return home until roughly 3:00 a.m. early next morning, according to a news release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

