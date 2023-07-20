(CNN) — A Florida woman has been arrested for aggravated manslaughter of a child after a 10-month-old she was caring for was found unresponsive in a car that had reached an internal temperate of over 133 degrees, according to an arrest report from the Baker County Sheriff’s office.

According to the report, Rhonda Jewell is accused of leaving the baby unattended in the vehicle for “at least 5 hours” while outside temperatures reached 98 degrees Fahrenheit, which resulted in the 10-month-old’s death.