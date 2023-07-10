(CNN) — One of the five people allegedly killed by a lone shooter in Philadelphia last week is believed to have been fatally shot almost two days before the others, according to police, raising questions about whether the second attack could have been prevented.

The suspect, Kimbrady Carriker, allegedly shot and killed 31-year-old Joseph Wamah Jr. early on July 2 – about 44 hours before he allegedly carried out a shooting rampage in the Kingsessing neighborhood, Philadelphia Police said in a news release Sunday.