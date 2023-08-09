First a snake fell from the sky. Then a Texas grandma found herself inside the chaos of a hawk after its prey

(CNN) — All Peggy and Wendell Jones wanted was to end their day of yard work in Texas’ triple-digit summer heat by getting cleaned up and going to the casino.

The couple – married 45 years next week – routinely splits up the three-hour job of mowing the lawn of an investment property in Silsbee, north of Beaumont, that’s been in the family since 1850, they told CNN.