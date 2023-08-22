Firefighters evacuate more than 200 patients from a Los Angeles hospital after a power outage

An emergency vehicle sits outside White Memorial Hospital.

 KABC

(CNN) — A power outage overnight at a Los Angeles hospital prompted the evacuation of more than 200 patients from a building housing neonatal intensive care and OBGYN units, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The outage occurred in a six-story building at White Memorial Hospital, LA City Fire Capt. Cody Weireter told reporters Tuesday morning, calling it a “very large scope emergency.”

CNN’s Jamiel Lynch contributed to this report.