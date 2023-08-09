FBI joins search for Black teen sisters missing since late June By Justin Gamble, CNN Aug 9, 2023 16 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — The FBI’s Detroit Field Office said it is joining the effort to find two Black teen sisters missing from their adoptive parents’ home since June.Tamara Perez, 15, and her sister Iris Perez, 14, and their adoptive parents moved from Florida to Michigan around March of 2023, according to the FBI.The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office said the sisters were last seen June 28 near their home in Prudenville, Michigan, about 180 miles northwest of Detroit.Images of a white Jeep Cherokee leaving the area were shared by the sheriff’s department on their Facebook page a day after the girls went missing.The FBI says Iris has a star tattoo on the left side of her neck and the girls have ties to Port St. Lucie and Lake Worth, Florida, and Winchester, Tennessee.CNN has reached out to the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office and the Detroit and Miami offices of the FBI for additional comment.Anyone with tips on the sisters’ whereabouts should contact the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office at 989-275-5101 or the FBI.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Columbia Park Trail Duck Pond up in flames One dead and one injured after crash in Yakima County No one hurt in Transit Bus car accident UPDATE: Homicide investigation underway in Kennewick, man identified Federal prosecutors charge 7th man in cover-up of Rosenda Strong's murder Latest News Benton and Franklin Counties GAL program looking for volunteers Franklin Co. seniors, people with disabilities can apply for property tax exemptions 95th annual Yakima Valley Fair & Rodeo kicks off in Grandview Strong Gusty Winds Tonight....Weekend Warm-up #OperationBestFriend: Chad More News