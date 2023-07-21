(CNN) — The man police say shot and killed a Fargo police officer and shot two more officers and another person used a “binary trigger” device that allowed him to fire his weapon rapidly during the attack on July 14, according to North Dakota officials.

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley said at a Friday news conference that the suspect, 37-year-old Mohamad Barakat, launched the attack after observing officers investigating a routine traffic accident. Barakat, who was shot and killed by another police officer during the incident, was not involved in the traffic accident.