(CNN) — The family of Melissa Perez, who was fatally shot in her home by San Antonio police in June, is filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the city and three officers involved who have been charged with murder.

The suit alleges that the San Antonio Police Department’s “formal and informal policies were the moving force behind” the 46-year-old woman’s death. It also claims that the police department’s policies relating to mental health calls and the mental health unit caused Perez’s death.

