(CNN) — Three families with transgender children have filed a lawsuit asking a judge to block a new Missouri law that would ban gender-affirming care for most minors in the state starting next month.

The law, dubbed the “Missouri Save Adolescents from Experimentation Act,” is scheduled to go into effect August 28 and will ban health care providers from performing gender transition surgeries for those under 18 years old. Puberty blockers and hormone treatments for minors will also be banned, but the legislation makes an exception for those who begin receiving treatment before the law goes into effect.

CNN’s Annette Choi and Will Mullery contributed to this report.