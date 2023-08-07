Extreme heat has killed 147 people in 5 counties, coroners report. The real number is likely much higher

Phoenix-area paramedic waits to transport a resident to the hospital during extreme heat on July 20.

 Caitlin O'Hara/Bloomberg/Getty Images

(CNN) — Extreme heat in the US has killed at least 147 people in just five counties — a mere snapshot of the fatal toll this searing summer is taking. And experts say that estimate is likely far lower than the actual number of lives lost to the excruciating heat.

The deaths reported here occurred in three states that have endured the worst of what this summer’s vicious heat had to offer: As of early August, there were 64 dead in Pima County, Arizona; 39 in Maricopa County, Arizona; 26 in Clark County, Nevada; and seven in Harris County, Texas.