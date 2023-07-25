Ex-Columbia University gynecologist expected to be sentenced Tuesday on federal sex abuse charges

Robert Hadden, shown in 2016, has been convicted of enticing and inducing individuals to travel interstate to engage in illegal sexual activity.

 Alec Tabak/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

(CNN) — A former Columbia University gynecologist accused by the wife of former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang and others of sexual assault is expected to be sentenced Tuesday after his conviction earlier this year on federal sexual abuse charges.

Robert Hadden was convicted in January of four counts of enticing and inducing individuals to travel interstate to engage in illegal sexual activity – each of which carries a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison, the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York previously said.

